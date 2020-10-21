Coronavirus World Map: Tracking The Spread Of The Outbreak

This page is updated regularly.

On Sept. 28, the world marked a tragic milestone: 1 million deaths from COVID-19. That’s according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. And public health experts believe the actual toll – the recorded deaths plus the unrecorded deaths – is much higher.

While the number of cases has slowed in many countries that were hit hard early on by coronavirus, the number of new cases continues to increase. Since early July, new daily cases averaged over 200,000 worldwide.

Explore the chart below to find a country-by-country breakdown of new and total cases since January. At over 8 million cases, the United States leads the world’s COVID-19 crisis.

Coronavirus World Map: Tracking The Spread Of The Outbreak