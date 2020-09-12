Qatar Airways announced that it will operate daily flights to Rome and Milan in Italy, and the airline said: “Families traveling with young children can travel with peace of mind thanks to the airline’s taking the utmost measures to protect its young passengers by offering a special face shield with the design of one of the beloved Oryx Kids Club characters” Whole”.

In the same context, Qatar Airways affirmed its great interest in implementing security, safety and sterilization measures on board its flights to ensure the safety of travelers around the world. On the other hand, Qatar Airways announced that it will operate 24 flights per week to the northern European capitals of Helsinki, Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm via its headquarters, the award-winning Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways is the world’s leading airline in terms of providing various travel options for travelers, aboard one of the most modern and efficient aircraft fleets in the world, to fly them safely to the destinations they want to go to, and Qatar Airways recently announced an update of its commercial policy in order to give travelers more Flexibility and options when planning their trips. Passengers will have the ability to change their travel date an unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change their travel destination as long as it is less than 5,000 miles from the original destination, without additional fees or differences in ticket prices.