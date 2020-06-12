The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Friday announced 1517 confirmed new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), one death and 1965 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 70 and total recovered cases in Qatar to 53296.

The death recovered today is of a 51 year-old patient who was in intensive care. The Ministry offered sincere condolences and great sympathy to the family of the deceased.

?The Ministry also stated that in the last 24 hours 14 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from infection with the virus, bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 229.





MoPH stressed that there has been a small decrease patients being admitted to intensive care thanks to the measures taken by the Ministry and the concerned authorities to limit the spread of the virus, the most important of of them being the early detection of the virus which contributes significantly to reducing the severity of infection.

The Ministry stated most of the cases are among expatriate workers who were infected with the virus as a result of contact with individuals who were previously infected. The new cases have been identified through track and trace team at the Ministry.

The new confirmed cases of infection have been introduced to complete isolation in the various medical facilities in the country, where they receive the necessary healthcare according to the health status of each case.

The Ministry confirmed that Qatar have succeeded in flattening the rate of increase of the Covid-19 cases thereby reducing the impact of the virus by a large percentage thanks to the implementations of bans, the preventive measures taken, and the awareness and cooperation of all members of society.

The Ministry urged that anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should either quickly contact the 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centers for testing. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.

The main screening centers include Muaither Health Centre, Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre, Umm Slal Health Centre and Al Gharafa Health Centre.

The Ministry reaffirmed the necessity for the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases and their family members to follow strict methods and precautions to reduce the risk of infection with them and work to protect them from infection by refraining from social visits, wearing the mask and cleansing the hands when near them.

The Ministry stated that, based on the extensive data and studies conducted by the concerned authorities in the country, Qatar will begin, starting June 15, to lift the restrictions imposed to combat the epidemic gradually in four stages that will extent up to September 1.

In this context, it is stressed that the application of preventive measures must continue to be implemented throughout the stages of lifting the restrictions, as failure to adhere to the precautionary measures during each stage will lead to the return of the virus infection.

The Ministry also pointed out that the measures applied by Qatar as early as February, have contributed greatly and effectively in controlling the extent of its spread. This also helped in expanding the capacity of the health system to deal with all cases contrary to what happened in some countries which failed to implement precautionary measures early enough, which led to the collapse of their health system and an inability to handle the large numbers of cases.

The Ministry said that the decision to gradually lift the restrictions came after a thorough study of the actual conditions in Qatar and similar experiences in many other countries that have succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus after lifting the restrictions imposed in a gradual way.

The Ministry also said that each stage of easing the restrictions will be evaluated and reviewed based on the extent of the virus’s spread – as the success of each stage depends on the commitment of everyone to stick to the required precautions.

The Ministry also stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic that swept the world posed a great challenge to all countries and affected each country in a different way. Therefore, it is important to realize that all the precautionary measures are aimed primarily to protect the public from this virus, even as taking into account all other aspects of life, whether social or economic.

The Ministry also recommended visiting its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.

Last updated: June 12 2020 02:10 PM