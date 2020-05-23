QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday announced 1,732 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 and 620 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Qatar to 8,513.

The ministry also announced two deaths due to the virus.

In a statement, the MoPH said one of those who died was a 55-year-old whose condition had worsened after several days of illness. The other person who died was a 38-year-old who was suffering from chronic diseases.

Both patients were receiving necessary medical care in intensive care. The Ministry of Public Health has extended its sincere condolences and great sympathy to the families of the two deceased.

During the last 24 hours, 16 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to complications resulting from the infection, bringing the total number of people currently in intensive care units to 177.

The MoPH said the new cases are due to expatriate workers who were infected with the virus as a result of contact with individuals who were previously infected, in addition to recording new cases of infection among groups of workers in different regions. The new cases have been identified after investigations by the research and investigation teams of the ministry that contributed to the early detection of cases.

Cases of infection have also increased among citizens and residents as a result of contact with infected family members who had been infected in the workplace or through visits and family gatherings.

The new confirmed cases of infection are in complete isolation at various medical facilities in the country, where they receive the necessary medical care according to the health status of each case.

The ministry revealed that the number of positive cases among citizens and residents witnessed a significant rise, with the number of infections related to family gatherings, visits and sharing meals together with relatives and extended families having doubled.

The MoPH said Qatar has now entered the peak phase of the virus outbreak, which is seeing a rise in the number of infections recorded daily, and therefore it is necessary to adhere to, more than ever before, the preventive measures and social measures recommended.

It has also stressed the importance for the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases and their family members to follow strict measures to reduce the chances of infection, including refraining from social visits during the rest of Ramadan as well as during Eid al-Fitr.

Further, the MoPH has stressed that because the coronavirus outbreak is at the peak stage in Qatar, it is important not to leave the house except when it is absolutely essential. It has also underlined the importance of adhering to all measures to protect against virus infection, including maintaining social distancing both in the workplace and public places, as well as wearing a medical mask and avoiding social visits to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should either quickly contact the 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centres for testing the virus.

This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it, the MoPH states.

The four main testing centres are the Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Slal and Gharrafat Al Rayyan health centres.

The ministry has also recommended visiting the website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.

Last updated: May 23 2020 06:14 PM