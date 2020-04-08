Some new cases today are related to travelers who came to Qatar and others related to contacts including citizens and residents. The new cases have been put into quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care.

MoPH said in the statement that one of the patients dead today is a 74-year-old resident who was suffering from chronic diseases. The deceased was admitted to intensive care upon his arrival to the hospital last Sunday because of his deteriorating health condition as a result of severe kidney failure. Further tests also showed that he was infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19), and despite being given the necessary treatment and care, his condition deteriorated, which led to his death this morning.

The second deceased patient is a 59 year old resident – who also was suffering from chronic diseases. He had been hospitalized while in an advanced state of the disease.

Ministry of Public Health extended its sincere condolences and great sympathy to the families of the deceased.

MoPH has conducted 3710 laboratory tests to detect the Coronavirus today, bringing the total number of tests so far conducted to 41818. A new laboratory technique implemented recently helps to conduct more tests per day.

The Ministry also urged all members of society to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe, including maintaining social and physical distancing to reduce the chances of contracting the virus.