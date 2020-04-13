The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Monday announced the registration of 252 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Qatar, and recovery of 59 cases, bringing the total recovered cases to 334. So far, 3231 cases were detected in Qatar and the active cases now are 2890.

The new cases are the people who having been in contact with positive cases among citizens and residents. The new infected cases have been placed under complete isolation and they are receiving necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health called on all members of the society to stay at home and not to go out except where it is absolutely necessary.

The Ministry also requested all members of society to cooperate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines. MoPH also recommended that one regularly should visit the MOPH website for the latest guidance on how to stay safe.

Last updated: April 13 2020 02:01 PM