The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Friday announced 520 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 4 deaths and 961 recoveries from the infection during the past 24 hours in Qatar, bringing the total number of deaths to 146 and recoveries to 98232.

The Ministry said the deceased patients, who were aged 30, 57, 70 and 91 respectively, were all receiving the necessary medical care.





All new cases have been introduced to isolation and are receiving necessary healthcare according to their health status, MoPH added.

The Ministry also pointed put that the measures to tackle Covid-19 in Qatar have succeeded as is evident from the flattening of the graph of the daily count of infections and the reduced number of new daily cases and hospital admissions.

It is the proactive and extensive testing of suspected cases that enabled Qatar

to identify a high number of positive cases in the community, the Ministry added. Qatar has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in the world, thanks to the factors like country’s young population, proactive testing that leads to early detection of the cases, expanded hospital capacity, especially the intensive care facilities.

MoPH also cautioned that, the lifting of restrictions and the reduction in the number of infections do not mean that the pandemic is ended in Qatar. It should be kept in mind that each day between 50 and 100 people are being admitted to hospitals with moderate to severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Unless all precautionary measures are strictly followed a second wave of the virus and a surge in the number of cases can not be ruled out, the Ministry said. Exactly the same scenario can be seen in other countries around the world, MoPH reminded.

The Ministry also said that, now more than ever, all must remain careful and protect the most vulnerable in the society.

Even as the Covid-19 restrictions are being gradually lifted in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: ?Adhering to physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly. Most importantly, it is vital that the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions are continue to be protected.

The Ministry also said anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should either contact 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centers to undergo the necessary checks: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Slal, and Al Gharafa. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.

The MoPH also recommended visiting this section of its website for regular updates and new information on Covid-19.?