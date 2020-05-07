The precautionary measures taken in Qatar to combat the Covid-19 pandemic will continue, the Cabinet has affirmed, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

This came after the Cabinet, at the beginning of its regular meeting Wednesday, heard the explanation given by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and steps taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

After HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani chaired the meeting held Wednesday evening through a video conference, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi gave the details of the proceedings.

The Cabinet approved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No 1 of 1986 regarding the registration of pharmaceutical companies and their products. It also gave its nod to a draft law amending some provisions of Law No 12 of 1998 organising the Central Municipal Council and referred it to the Shura Council.

Further, the Cabinet approved draft decisions by HE the Minister of Justice to issue rules for the obligations of real estate brokers and notaries empowered with requirements to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and to issue rules for the obligations of lawyers with the requirements of combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The meeting approved a draft decision of HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry on the executive regulations of Law No 1 of 2019 regulating non-Qatari capital in economic activity.

“The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has prepared a draft of that decision within the framework of the implementation of the provisions of Law No 1 of 2019 referred to,” QNA said.

The Cabinet then approved the provisions of Law No 24 of 2002 regarding retirement and pensions for some departments, while also approving an agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports between the governments of Qatar and Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet reviewed the results of the extraordinary meeting of the GCC Committee of Labour Ministers, which was held on April 15 through a video conference, and took the appropriate decision.