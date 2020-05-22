The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is making all possible efforts, with other government bodies, to ensure the protection of those working in the front lines to combat the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) from the risks of infection with the virus, said the Dr. Hamad Al Rumaihi, Director of the Health Protection and Communicable Diseases Control Department at the MoPH.

In remarks to QNA, Dr. Al Rumaihi said that in order to provide the highest occupational safety standards, MoPH has issued guidelines for infection control while dealing with suspected or confirmed cases of the disease. The Ministry is also training workers in various state bodies on the basics and standards for infection control, he added.

Dr. Al Rumaihi pointed out that the Ministry also provides all the necessary equipment for infection control, including personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizers, and disinfectants. It also conducts intensive and continuous training on how to don and doff PPE, stressing that all these and other measures are aimed at reducing the risk of disease among frontline workers. MoPH has issued guidelines to deal with cases of infection in the event of their occurrence, including guidelines for assessing the level of exposure and the steps to be followed in the event of exposure to the risk of infection in addition to extensive procedures for the detection of contacts, he explained.

Dr. Al Rumaihi explained that to protect frontline workers and their families, the risk of infection is assessed, classified and action taken according to this evaluation. These measures range from routine examination while continuing work to isolating and testing the health personnel, and monitoring the symptoms of the disease.

He pointed out that during the period of isolation, all support is provided to the health workers until they return to their work.

Dr. Al-Rumaihi emphasized that since the health personnel have taken it upon themselves to face this disease on the frontlines the public has the responsibility to adhere to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry.

He said the community members are supposed to stay at their homes and not to leave except when it is absolutely necessary and adhere to social distancing and correct methods of personal protection, like keeping their hands clean. All of this help medical teams in accomplishing their mission to control this pandemic.