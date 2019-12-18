The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) yesterday held an event for its employees at the Diplomatic Club as part of the Qatar National Day celebrations.

The event included activities that highlighted the Qatari culture, a video on Qatar, the traditional dance (Arda), henna painting and traditional games. Also, traditional Qatari handicrafts were presented and Qatari dishes served on the occasion.

“The CRA is keen to celebrate Qatar National Day every year with the employees, as it is a special occasion to convey our love and loyalty towards our country and our wise leadership, to present Qatar’s history and heritage, and renew our commitment to regulating and developing the telecommunications sector, information technology sector, the postal sector and access to digital media, for the benefit of consumers, stakeholders and the national economy,” said Maryam al-Emadi, Public Relations and Communications specialist, CRA.

