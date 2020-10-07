Cruise collection 2021: Dior embraces artisanal heritage of Italy’s Puglia region

By: Pascal MOURIER

In these unprecedented times, the world of fashion is grappling with a key question. Large gatherings are still banned and the need for social distancing remains – so what future for the traditional catwalk? With stars and influencers no longer travelling, communication strategies are having to adapt. For Dior’s 2021 cruise collection, the label put on a dazzling audience-free show in the heart of the Italian city of Lecce. Dior is hoping that, in the long term, embracing ancient artisanal techniques will help it avoid the worst of the economic crisis.