The General Authority of Customs participated in the 24th meeting of the GCC Customs Union, which was held via visual communication means.

The Authority was represented in the meeting by a delegation headed by His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, Chairman of the General Customs Authority.

The meeting discussed many issues, foremost of which is the follow-up of the latest developments related to the unified customs law of the countries of the Cooperation Council, and ways to facilitate and smooth the movement of goods between the GCC countries during the coming period, in addition to following up the results of the work of the approved economic operator, and reviewing the lists of prohibited and restricted goods.

The heads of the customs bodies and administrations of the GCC countries reviewed the results and recommendations of the committees’ meetings related to a number of customs issues, including customs procedures and computers, the transfer of customs duties, the harmonized system, in addition to presenting the developments of the GCC states ’accession to some international customs agreements emanating from the World Customs Organization. And the memorandum of the General Secretariat on the sixth joint meeting between the Customs Union Authority and the private sector, and other topics on the agenda.

This comes within the periodic meetings in which the Gulf customs authorities participate, and contribute to strengthening cooperation between the GCC countries in all customs fields and related to import and export mechanisms and other issues and projects related to international trade and joint regulatory procedures between the Gulf countries.