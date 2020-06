His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held Friday a telephone conversation with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. The call dealt with bilateral relations and means to enhance them. The Cypriot president thanked the Amir for the Qatar government’s co-operation with its Cypriot counterpart, and for Qatar Airways’ role in repatriating Cypriot citizens home during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.