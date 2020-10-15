Cypriot parliament speaker quits after passport scheme scandal

Demetris Syllouris, the Cypriot parliament speaker, has announced he will resign after he was implicated in a scheme to sell passports to criminals through the country’s citizenship through investment programme.

Syllouris was filmed as part of Al Jazeera’s The Cyprus Papers Undercover, an investigation which revealed how criminals were able to obtain Cypriot passports, granting them access to the EU and its internal markets.

His resignation follows Christakis Giovanis, also known in Cyprus as Giovani, who quit on Tuesday, hours after Cyprus announced it would abolish its controversial citizenship-through-investment scheme.

Al Jazeera’s investigation was broadcast on Monday.

