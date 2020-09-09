The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the start of upgrading the Fereej Al Ali Intersection, popularly known as Al Tadamon Intersection, into two-levels, as part of D-Ring Road development works and reducing traffic congestion in the busy area.

According to an official statement, the development work will include the construction of a tunnel with three lanes in each direction to reduce congestion for those coming from D-Ring Road in the direction of Doha Expressway and 22 February Street.

The traffic signal intersection will also be improved by increasing the number of lanes from three to four in each direction at the intersection with Rawdat Al Khail Street which will increase the capacity of the intersection and facilitate free traffic flow.

Upgrading works on LuLu Intersection

Ashghal has already begun to develop the LuLu intersection where traffic signals will be improved by allowing free flow of traffic from the Airport Road intersection towards Fereej Al Ali Intersection along the D-Ring Road.

Nuaija Intersection (Mall Intersection)

Ashghal is also working to improve Nuaija junction, known as the Mall Intersection, where work will include improving increasing the number of lanes on D-Ring Road to four in each direction.

Benefits of D-Ring Road Upgrading Project

In order to improve traffic at the main intersections of D-Ring Road to provide a free traffic flow, Ashghal will increase the number of lanes at both the Fereej Al Ali Intersection, known as Al Tadamon Intersection, and the Nuaija Intersection and facilitate free flowing traffic at the LuLu intersection. The aim is to enhance traffic capacity and reduce congestion in the area, especially on the Fereej Al Ali Intersection. The entire project will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

The improvements within the project also include developing rainwater drainage networks by constructing a 3.5km long tunnel. The project works will also include the construction of shared pedestrian and cycling paths along the 4.5km D-Ring Road on both sides in addition to afforestation works throughout the project.

The Qatari heritage of the area surrounding the project, known as Rawdat Al Khail, was considered during the design phase of the tunnel which will be built as part of the project. Murals inspired by the Qatari heritage will be featured inside the tunnel.