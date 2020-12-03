On this day, December 2, 2010, the State of Qatar won the right to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, becoming the first country to gain this honor in the Arab world and the Middle East. Fans and visitors experience an exceptional experience, as well as build a sustainable legacy for the State of Qatar.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, says that when we applied to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we faced challenges of another kind, but we faced them with determination and determination we inherited from our fathers and grandfathers, so we were able with creativity to turn those challenges into points A force that made the dream a reality recorded in history.

With the acceleration of the countdown to the World Cup in Qatar, preparations are increasing in Qatar to provide an exceptional experience that allows football fans from different countries of the world to enjoy the magic of the Middle East and learn about its distinctive culture.

In terms of the development of work on the projects of the World Cup Qatar 2022, the infrastructure of the tournament is 90% complete, as three of the eight stadiums have been declared ready, and the main works in two other stadiums have ended, provided that all stadiums will be completed more than a year before the start of the tournament, allowing testing of their readiness. Well before the event.

The three declared stadiums – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium and Education City Stadium – have hosted more than 100 matches this year under strict precautionary measures imposed by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which stimulated the minds of the organizers to resort to innovative alternatives to encourage football activity. Return.

The infrastructure development and construction works implemented by the State of Qatar to serve the championship are also proceeding according to the plans, as the modern Doha Metro is now operating at full capacity, and the country is about to complete the local and express roads, and the expansion works of Hamad International Airport are proceeding according to the specified schedule, as the airport is expected to meet the needs of More than 50 million passengers a year by 2022. In this context, Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) described this year as “full of challenges for the whole world, and football without exception.”

Infantino said, in a press statement a few days ago, that “the steady levels of progress in the development of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 projects once again demonstrate the firm and continuous commitment of the host country under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. “. He added, “At a time when two years separate us from the start of the World Cup, I personally thank His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for hosting this tournament, which I trust will not be erased from memory and will leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond 2022.”

The FIFA president praised the very important labor reforms recently announced by the Qatari government, and said: “Qatar has made progress in building stadiums, while ensuring that strict measures are implemented to protect workers’ health, and the AFC Champions League matches that are being held in Qatar show their flexibility and ability. For performance under difficult conditions. “

Infantino concluded by saying: “During my short visit to Doha a few weeks ago, I witnessed first-hand the remarkable progress in preparations, and I look forward with confidence to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / in light of the positive transformation it has brought about at the local and regional levels, as well as the unique experience it will provide. The tournament is for fans from different countries to watch the best version of the World Cup ever. “

Huge construction site

The State of Qatar is an open site for construction, as there are many projects for developing the infrastructure, whether at the level of the road network, building bridges and transformers, or building the remaining stadiums, as cranes and excavators are spread in many areas, in addition to hundreds of workers in each of these sites that are witnessing remarkable development In the percentage of completion.

The converging environment of the sports facilities that will host the 2022 World Cup competitions will reveal the extent of the change in the public face of the infrastructure, especially at the level of roads leading to the stadiums, which made the State of Qatar walk with confidence in order to organize an exceptional version of the next World Championship.

The image of the Arabs

The World Cup 2022 will be a golden opportunity to unify the peoples of the Gulf, Arab and Middle Eastern regions, dispel negative stereotypes about them, as well as enhance understanding and cultural tolerance, and push forward the economic and social mobility.

Although Qatar is the Arab country to host the tournament and the second in the Asian continent after the World Cup in South Korea – Japan in 2002, all indications confirm that this large football tournament will have something beyond in terms of changing the prevailing perception of this region and the size of its capabilities, which will be tantamount to The organizational legacy of the region’s countries in the future.