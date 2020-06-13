• New Land Rover Defender has made a tremendous impact since its arrival at Alfardan Premier Motors

• Legendary off-road SUV draws from more than 70 years of innovation to blend unparalleled all-terrain ability with supreme on-road comfort

• After more than 62,000 gruelling development tests, the model has covered more than 1.2mn km across some of the harshest environments on earth

• The most capable Defender yet will include a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle powertrain in 2021

Alfardan Premier Motors Co, the official retailer of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in Qatar, has attracted considerable attention from enthusiasts waiting for the legendary vehicle’s return; the new Land Rover Defender.Redefining an icon is no easy task and that’s why the new Land Rover Defender preserves the heritage and purity of the original yet improves on its durability and capability. The famed go-anywhere-do-anything attitude and toughness will always remain at its core.“The new Land Rover Defender’s arrival has brought a true legend of the off-road world back to showrooms. The new iteration merges legendary Land Rover 4×4 capabilities with superior ride and handling, revolutionary design, innovative technology, and five-star safety features to present a vehicle that is perfectly equipped for any expedition,” commented Samer Bou Dargham, general manager for Alfardan Premier Motors.“Importantly, none of the characteristics that draw such strong loyalty to previous Defender editions have been lost as the manufacturer has succeeded in linking the past and the present. The model created quite a buzz when it was first seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and it’s no surprise that we’ve received many inquiries from our valued customers of this iconic vehicle,” added Bou Dargham.



The new Land Rover Defender was pushed to its limits during more than 62,000 gruelling development tests. The model covered more than 1.2mn km across some of the harshest environments on earth, including the Middle East's unforgiving desert landscape.



The new Land Rover Defender has an emotionally charged design.



Powerful yet efficient engines and an array of intelligent off-road technologies place the new Defender among the most capable 4x4s in the world. A choice of advanced petrol engines ensure the vehicle has the power and control to navigate any environment, while a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain will join the range next year to offer silent and efficient electric-only progress.

The petrol line-up comprises a four-cylinder P300 and a powerful six-cylinder P400, featuring efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology with all engines paired to a smooth-shifting ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Configurable Terrain Response debuts on the new Defender, allowing experienced off-roaders to fine-tune individual vehicle settings to perfectly suit the conditions, while inexperienced drivers can let the system detect the most appropriate vehicle settings for the terrain, using the intelligent ‘Auto’ function.

Meanwhile, Land Rover’s advanced ClearSight Ground View technology helps drivers take full advantage of the Defender’s all-conquering capability by showing the area usually hidden by the bonnet, directly ahead of the front wheels, on the central touchscreen.

Emotionally charged design

A distinctive silhouette makes the new Defender instantly recognisable, with minimal front and rear overhangs providing excellent approach, departure, and breakover angles. Land Rover’s designers have re-envisioned familiar Defender trademarks for the 21st century, giving the new 4×4 a purposeful upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof, while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally mounted spare wheel that make the original so identifiable.

The stripped-back personality of the original Defender has been embraced inside, where structural elements usually hidden from view have been exposed, with the emphasis on simplicity and practicality. Innovative features include a dash-mounted gear shifter to accommodate an optional central front ‘jump’ seat, which provides three-abreast seating across the front like early Land Rovers.

With its new Pivi Pro Infotainment system featuring a dynamic touchscreen, the new Defender is as technologically advanced as it is durable and tough. In addition, the model takes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology to a new level, with 14 individual modules capable of receiving remote updates, therefore minimising time spent and eliminating the need to visit a Land Rover retailer.

Personalised for your world

The new Defender is available in 90 and 110 body designs, with up to six seats in the 90 and the option of five, six or 5+2 seating in the 110. The model range comprises Defender, First Edition and top-of-the-range Defender X models, as well as standard, S, SE, and HSE specification packs. Four Accessory Packs are also offered – Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban – each giving the new Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements.

A new Satin Protective Film will be available as a factory-fit option with Indus Silver, Gondwana Stone, and Pangea Green colours providing a unique and contemporary finish as it protects the new Defender’s paintwork. “The new Defender is respectful of its past yet perfectly tailored for the discerning modern motorist,” added, Bruce Robertson, managing director for Jaguar Land Rover Mena. “Ever since launching in the 1940s, the Defender has built a deserved reputation for its ability to conquer any terrain. For today’s iteration, underneath the premium finish, sophisticated yet familiar new look, and masses of advanced technology, this simple fact remains undeniably true. It’s a pleasure to have introduced the new Defender to Qatar as we begin a new chapter for this 4×4 icon.”

The new Defender builds on its long and rich heritage in the region. The original Series and Defender models have long been relied upon by a diverse group of motorists to stand up to the region's testing terrain.