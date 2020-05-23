QNA/Doha
The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs reminded all employers in the strongest of terms that it has given clear instructions to companies on their legal obligations during the coronavirus pandemic. Any company found violating these obligations will be penalized in line with Qatar’s Labour Laws.
Workers are encouraged to contact the 24/7 multi-language hotline service (92727) to lodge work-related grievances against their employers.
Companies can access additional financing through the directives announced by His Highness the Amir to provide financial and economic incentives to the private sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. An amount of QR 3 billion has been allocated to local banks to support companies with salaries and rental payments. Last updated: May 23, 2020, 09:10 AM