QNA/Doha

Following an immediate investigation on a peaceful protest in the Msheireb area conducted by expatriate workers Friday in response to delayed payment of salaries, the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (ADLSA) has taken steps to ensure that all salaries will be promptly paid in the coming days and legal action has been taken against the companies involved, for violating the Wage Protection System (WPS).

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs reminded all employers in the strongest of terms that it has given clear instructions to companies on their legal obligations during the coronavirus pandemic. Any company found violating these obligations will be penalized in line with Qatar’s Labour Laws.

Workers are encouraged to contact the 24/7 multi-language hotline service (92727) to lodge work-related grievances against their employers.

Companies can access additional financing through the directives announced by His Highness the Amir to provide financial and economic incentives to the private sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. An amount of QR 3 billion has been allocated to local banks to support companies with salaries and rental payments. Last updated: May 23, 2020, 09:10 AM