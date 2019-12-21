The Second Secretary at the Permanent Delegation of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani, the rapporteur of the Sixth Committee (Legal Committee), has presented the final reports of the Sixth Committee of the General Assembly, in preparation for its approval by the General Assembly.

Sheikh Mohamed, a member of Qatar’s delegation to the 74th session of the General Assembly, was previously elected as the rapporteur of the committee, in recognition of the important role of Qatar in promoting and respecting international law.

The presentation made by Sheikh Mohamed in the plenary session of the General Assembly, which was chaired by ambassador Tijjani Mohamed-Bande, the president of the 74th session of the General Assembly, and attended by representatives of UN member states and the heads of the main committees of the General Assembly, gave comprehensive details on the discussions of the Legal Committee, its approved decisions, resolutions and recommendations, which aim to foster respect for and compliance with international law.

The presentation pointed out that the Sixth Committee considered 23 substantive and three procedural agenda items allocated to the committee from the General Assembly, under which the priorities of the United Nations fall, namely, strengthening justice and international law, drug control, crime prevention and combating international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and organisational, administrative and other matters.

It added that the discussions held by the Sixth Committee of the items on its agenda led to the adoption of all draft resolutions and decisions without a vote.

Qatar’s representative thanked the chairman of the Sixth Committee, ambassador Michal Mlynar, the permanent representative of Slovakia, and to the other members of the bureau from Sweden, Gambia and Mexico, for their cooperation, and also thanked the delegations of Member States and the Office of Legal Affairs of the United

Nations.

The president of the General Assembly thanked the representative of Qatar for submitting the report of the Sixth Committee. Then, the General Assembly adopted the draft resolutions and decisions of the Committee unanimously without a vote.

Source:gulf-times.com