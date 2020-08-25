Doha

* Amendments to quarantine hotel bookings cannot be made for ‘Welcome Home Packages’ purchased on or after August 20: Discover Qatar

* Once a booking is made, it is non-refundable and the dates cannot be amended

* Only exception to this condition is if an airline cancels a flight, in which case the person concerned will be eligible to amend booking dates once only

The demand for quarantine hotel packages among residents returning to the country is “extremely high”, according to information available on the Discover Qatar website.

It also informs that amendments to quarantine hotel bookings cannot be made for ‘Welcome Home Packages’ purchased on or after August 20.

Depending upon their country of origin, residents returning to Qatar are required to self-isolate at home for a period of seven days or go into a self-funded quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days’ self-isolation at home.

Those who require a quarantine hotel booking need to do so via the Discover Qatar website.

“For packages purchased on or after 0800 (Doha) August 20, amendments to quarantine hotel bookings cannot be made. Once you have made your booking, it is non-refundable and the dates cannot be amended. Please therefore do not book your quarantine package until you are sure that the details are correct,” the website says.

“The only exception to this condition is if your airline cancels your flight, in which case you will be eligible to amend the dates of your booking once only. Any new quarantine package booked will be subject to availability and the daily arrival limit. Any differential on the package prices will be payable,” it adds.

There is a daily limit on arrivals entering Qatar and the demand is “extremely high”, the website says. “If you are searching for availability and no hotels are displayed, it is most likely that the daily arrivals limit has been reached. You will need to choose another date.”

The booking section on the website also points out that “we have extremely limited availability left for August arrival dates. If you cannot find availability, please check September arrival dates.”

Discover Qatar has urged people not to book a ‘Welcome Home Package’ until they have read all of the information on the website, have the required approval to travel to Qatar, and know what type of quarantine they will be required to complete.

It also clarifies that Discover Qatar is not involved with the ‘Exceptional Entry Permit’ process and is unable to assist with any queries about their certificate.

The ‘Exceptional Entry Permit’ is a temporary service provided to Qatar residents who have been unable to return to the country because of the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Discover Qatar lists the recommended steps for QID holders:

* Visit the Qatar Portal to request approval for your ‘Exceptional Entry Permit’

* Once approved, check the ‘Type of Quarantine’ stated on your certificate. If this states ‘Hotel’, then you must book a quarantine package hotel from Discover Qatar

* Check availability for your confirmed flight

* Book your quarantine package hotel

* Book your flight

* Ensure you have copies of your ‘Exceptional Entry Permit’ and the Discover Qatar hotel voucher, as well as your flight documents when you check in for your flight. If you cannot produce these documents, you may not be able to board your flight. Dates for your arrival and your hotel check-in must match.

“Please also be aware that if you qualify to self-quarantine at home, if your preference is to book a self-funded quarantine package in a hotel, this is permitted,” the website adds.