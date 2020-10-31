The registration process for the Qatar Falconry Championship 2020 in its seventh edition at the headquarters of the Qatari Al-Gannas Association in Katara witnessed a turnout of falconers.

Khalid bin Saeed Al-Sulaiti, President of the Qatar Falconry Championship, said that the registration process was very high, indicating that the Ministry of Public Health conducted a test for the detection of the Corona virus (Covid-19) for all members of the championship committees before the start of inspecting birds. He praised their cooperation and great efforts to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

He explained that the registration process, in turn, defined the application of precautionary measures, whether by following the instructions and precautions, such as bouncing the muzzle, revealing the temperature of those wishing to register, then checking the color of their guardianship, which should be green, and placing guide signs on the ground that determine the safe distance between each person. .

For their part, falconers praised the ideal atmosphere provided by the Qatari Al-Gannas Association to register in appropriate conditions, in addition to opening the registration electronically, which they considered this year to be a good thing in line with the health procedures and precautions imposed by the competent authorities.