QNA/Doha

Weather inshore tonight until 6 am on Sunday will be slightly dusty at times and relatively hot by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong winds.

Offshore, it will be slightly dusty, the report added, strong wind with high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 07 to 17 knots, reaching 23 kt at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly 15 to 25 knots, reaching to 32knots at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet rises to 11 feet at times.Last updated: June 13 2020 06:32 PM