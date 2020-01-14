Two films supported by Doha Film Institute (DFI) grants have won Oscar nominations, which were announced Monday. While ‘The Cave’ by Feras Fayyad has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category, ‘Brotherhood’ by Meryam Joobeur is a nominee in the Best Live Action Short Film segment.

“Congratulations to the entire teams of ‘The Cave’ and ‘Brotherhood’, two DFI-granted films that earned #Oscar noms today,” DFI tweeted Monday.



Brotherhood’ by Meryam Joobeur



Meanwhile, dark comic-book story ‘Joker’ led the Oscar nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

The pre-dawn Academy Award announcement capped months of ceaseless campaigning by A-listers and studios, revealing which stars and movies have a shot at Hollywood’s ultimate prize next month.

Todd Phillips’s “Joker,” a bleak, arthouse origin story about Batman’s nemesis starring Joaquin Phoenix, was just ahead of three films.

Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Tinseltown homage “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Sam Mendes’s World War I odyssey “1917” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” each earned 10 nominations, including best picture and director.

South Korean class satire “Parasite,” from Bong Joon-ho, secured the final best director slot, meaning once again no women made the shortlist.

Source:gulf-times.com