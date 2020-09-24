Mr. Wissam Sulaiman, General Manager of The St. Regis Doha Hotel, said, “The local hotel sector, with its pioneering operational data, is the most prestigious hospitality address in the world due to its distinguished services that are consistent with international standards. One of the international institutions concerned with evaluating the operational performance of the hospitality industry, stressing that the local hotel sector is known internationally for its distinguished ability to innovate distinguished services and unmatched creativity in providing it through staff and cadres who possess professional competence through the accumulated experience gained through their work in many institutions Hospitality in various categories and classifications.

Wissam Suleiman said in an interview with Al Sharq that the State of Qatar has an advanced tourism system that has strengthened and consolidated its position at the global level and has become at the forefront of the annual global tourist agenda, thanks to the diversity of its components and modern concepts of its services, indicating that the National Tourism Council and its partners in the public and private sectors work in a way Continuing to market local tourism components according to the latest data in all international forums and forums

Suleiman said, “Domestic tourism has made an effective and distinguished contribution to support and enhance the operational business of the hotel sector during the current summer season, due to the lack of travel abroad, which made hotels an outlet that provides an integrated healthy leisure experience and a destination and a distinct platform that provides safe accommodation and its various facilities achieve opportunities to enjoy according to the highest specifications. Health services through the integrated implementation of the terms of the Clean Qatar program, and he said, “Domestic tourism is a strong supporter of the operational hotel movement, and therefore the various hospitality institutions are working to provide all health and entertainment measures that will attract them and acquire a large share of them.”

Occupancy growth

Wissam Sulaiman said, “The St. Regis Doha Hotel and Resort is located within the Al-Qassar resort between the cultural heritage sites in Qatar and the business center in the city. He indicated that the hotel was able to capture a large share of domestic tourism during the current season, as its occupancy rate reached 80%, indicating that domestic tourism was supported by its choice.” The St. Regis Hotel occupies rooms in addition to restaurants, swimming pools and a health club, noting in this context that the St. Regis Doha has become the preferred hotel destination for visitors, whether from the local market or from the international tourist markets, thanks to its marketing strategy aimed at attracting tourism from various international markets.

Suleiman described the terms of the Qatar Clean Program as an integrated and comprehensive program and its precautionary and preventive measures that provide full protection for employees and guests alike. It also provides opportunities for safe and sound hotel accommodation and enjoying other service hotel facilities as well as its role in stimulating domestic tourism and encouraging it to enjoy hotel facilities through sending a message of reassurance. Safety and security of facilities through its strict adherence to health precautionary measures and requirements that established reassurance and safety in hotel services.

Urgent need

Suleiman said, “The multiplicity of hotel brands in the local market is natural and effective due to the vitality and dynamism of the local market and its strength and durability, stressing that the local market is in dire need of this positive multiplicity of hotel brands, especially that Doha is about to host the largest global sporting event, the World Cup 2022. Indicating that the local hospitality market needs this diversity until after the World Cup, explaining that the multiplicity of brands is in the category of the consumer by providing a series of service philosophies that are specific to each hotel brand as well as the reduction in room prices that contribute effectively to attracting global tourism Pointing out that the multiplicity of brands is an indication of the importance of the Qatari market in the field of the hotel industry, adding that the services of the local hotel sector are in harmony with international standards.

Wissam Sulaiman said, “The St. Regis Doha Hotel provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy the summit of luxury due to its distinguished services, which have become synonymous with the famous St. Regis brand, indicating that the hotel is distinguished over its counterparts in the local market with its strategic location and unique architectural design and most importantly the service of the private waiter that it provides to its guests, stressing that the hotel It always strives for innovation and distinction, whether in the services, restaurant offers, or the exclusive facilities and events it offers.

Typical design

The St. Regis has a variety of restaurants and lounges, such as the award-winning Sarab Lounge that offers afternoon tea sessions for the St. Regis brand and the award-winning Sultan Ibrahim Restaurant, which offers lunch and dinner, specializing in Lebanese food and fish, and Oyster Bay, which is inspired by the islands. The Caribbean Sea, which enjoys stunning views of the pool and the waters of the Arabian Gulf, in addition to the Astor Grill, the most luxurious steak restaurant in Qatar. The hotel also offers its own private beach, taking into account all safety conditions, including the limited percentage of guests, the application of precaution and social distance. The St. Regis has a variety of restaurants and lounges, such as the award-winning Sarab Lounge that offers afternoon tea sessions for the St. Regis brand and the award-winning Sultan Ibrahim Restaurant, which offers lunch and dinner, specializing in Lebanese food and fish, and Oyster Bay, which is inspired by the islands. The Caribbean Sea, which enjoys stunning views of the pool and the waters of the Arabian Gulf, in addition to the Astor Grill, the most luxurious steak restaurant in Qatar. The hotel also offers its own private beach, taking into account all safety conditions, including the limited percentage of guests, the application of precaution and social distance.

Wissam Sulaiman said, “The St. Regis Hotel has obtained the Clean Qatar Program certificate due to its application and implementation of the program’s items with high efficiency, indicating that the terms of the program include hotels conducting daily sterilization operations of their facilities as well as carrying out thorough cleaning and the use of disinfectants in all rooms, air conditioning systems, equipment, tanks and toilets In addition to ensuring the intensive sterilization of the areas where meeting and communication with the guests, especially the reception halls and other common places, avoiding the use of the elevator by several people at the same time, as only a maximum of 30% of its capacity is allowed. The hotel must also use phone applications or other technologies. Modern termination of arrival and departure procedures without contact, and maintaining a safe distance between individuals, which is not less than 2 meters.Hotel establishments must check the temperature of all their employees daily before starting work and isolate the employee immediately in the event of noticing any symptoms that may appear on him and contact the Ministry of Public Health and apply the same conditions to suppliers and guests.

Premium product

Wissam Sulaiman said, “The St. Regis Hotel product is a distinguished product that is not matched by any other hotel, as it reflects the great development in the components of the local tourism service, adding,” The hotel’s staff are distinguished by their professionalism and professionalism and the ability to keep up with the latest technical data in the field of the hospitality industry. In this context, the hotel organizes a series of training courses and workshops to enhance and support the professionalism of the employees and keep abreast of the latest developments and the latest developments related to the international hospitality industry, explaining that the employees’ experiences and their integrated work performance are the actual standards that raise the value of the hotel and make it the preferred destination for visitors from various markets.

Wissam Sulaiman said, “The St. Regis Hotel is one of the local hotel system that supports the efforts of the National Council for Tourism in all events and activities it organizes in addition to strengthening its efforts and supporting its initiatives aimed at marketing Qatar as a pioneering tourist destination that accounts for a large share of global tourism, indicating in this context that The hotel participates in all global marketing forums to market Qatar as an attractive tourist destination that possesses various components and the ability to host the largest international events and events. The hotel also participates in international exhibitions to market the components of its services and introduce its role in establishing distinct concepts for the global hospitality industry as well as meeting with international companies exporting tourism to find out the latest Tourist markets and new services in the world of hotels.