Discover Qatar offers quarantine package for returning workers

For domestic staff, company-sponsored and other workers, who plan to return to Doha, The Discover Qatar website is offering 14-night quarantine packages in shared motel accommodation.

These are in addition to seven-night self-funded quarantine packages in 3-, 4- or 5-star hotels for residents returning to the country.

Qatar Red Crescent Society has partnered with the Ministry of Public Health to prepare and furnish a quarantine facility to enable domestic staff, company-sponsored and other workers to return to Qatar, and complete a mandatory 14-night quarantine period, according to information available in the FAQs section on the website, https://www.qatarairwaysholidays.com/qa-en/domestic-staff-and-company-sponsored-workers

The sleeping arrangements are in male or female segregated accommodation in the motel.

From August 1, those with a sponsored work permit/employment visa may return to Qatar. An employer wanting to make a Group booking (for 10 or more individuals), can contact Discover Qatar to arrange the booking once they have approval for their staff to return.

Those wishing to make an individual booking in dormitory accommodation need to obtain approval for their staff to enter Qatar by applying through the Qatar Portal. Once approved, they can proceed to book 14 nights’ quarantine in this shared motel accommodation.

Accommodation is available in the following categories: Male-only single rooms, male-only shared accommodation, female-only single rooms and female-only shared accommodation.

Rooms must be booked at least 48 hours before arrival, and a maximum of three people are allowed per booking.

All people on the same booking must be on the same arrival flight, and must book the same room type.

The cost of accommodation starts from QR105 per day. This includes three meals a day – breakfast, lunch and evening meal- plus one-way coach transport from Hamad International Airport to the accommodation. The coach will operate throughout the day, and may involve a wait at the airport.

For individual bookings, an additional QR700 per person shared room and QR1,400 per person single room will be charged. Insurance premium will also be taken at the time of booking. This will only be used if the quarantine period is extended for more than 14 nights, for example in case of a positive Covid-19 test. If an extension is not required, the deposit will be refunded in full. The insurance premium can also be retained to cover any damage to the room.

For group bookings, the amount of deposit will vary dependent on the number of individuals on the booking. The cost will be advised at the time of making the booking.

Explaining why the quarantine period for domestic staff, company-sponsored and other workers is 14 nights while the self-funded quarantine is for only seven nights, the website says: “The domestic staff, company-sponsored and other workers quarantine is suitable for those who normally live in shared accommodation, either in a company-provided shared facility or in a private home where there are other residents, who are not in quarantine, and therefore will be unable to self-isolate in their own home for seven nights, after completing the seven-night self-funded quarantine.”

Employers who want a group booking for 10 employees or more need to contact Discover Qatar at 5550 2246 or send an email to holidays@qatarairways.com.qa.

To make a group booking, one needs to provide the following details for each individual on the booking: company name; lead person booking, with email address and phone number; lead person travelling, with email address and phone number; number of individuals, and full names as per their passport; flight details for all individuals, including flight number and arrival time; and gender, nationality, religion and any dietary requirements for all individuals.

An additional insurance premium will be required in case of any extension to the quarantine period. This amount will be calculated at QR700 per person in shared accommodation, QR1,400 for single accommodation, paid for 20% of the individuals on the booking (at the higher rate if there is a mix of shared and single rooms). If this is not used, it will be repaid in full. The insurance premium can also be retained to cover any damage to the room.

Full payment for the whole booking must be made in advance.

On the other hand, employees can make a booking using the website once they have approval to return to the country from the Qatar Portal.

The FAQs section also states that accommodation cannot be booked directly and has to be done through the said website, on the phone number or email address provided.

Those who have already had a Covid-19 positive test can travel once they have recovered and tested negative, by adhering to the entry and quarantine requirements already outlined.

Bookings can be amended up to 48 hours prior to arrival, without any penalty. Any cancellations within 24 hours of arrival will be subject to a 100% cancellation charge. There is no refund for any unused quarantine reservations or if a person fails to check in on the date of arrival.