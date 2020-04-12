The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) conducted, throughout last week, a disinfection and sanitisation campaign in different neighbourhoods across all the municipalities in the country.

In particular, the campaign targeted many of the key and residential areas in Al Daayen and Umm Salal municipalities, and it was carried out by the entities concerned at the MME in co-operation with volunteers of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to implement the preventive precautionary measures against any potential spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Muqbil Mansour al-Shammari, director of the General Cleanliness Department at the MME, said all neighbourhoods in the Al Kharaitiyat area, including internal streets, houses and Al Furjan markets, were sprayed with environment-friendly sterilisers. He pointed out that the campaign involved the training of volunteers to enable them to participate in similar initiatives across the country.

Similarly, Hamad al-Baridi, head of Umm Salal Municipality’s General Cleanliness Section, called on the inhabitants of the country to remain at home and avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary to implement the decisions of the authorities concerned for their safety and protection.

Meanwhile, QRCS volunteers took part in a comprehensive sterilisation and disinfection campaign carried out by the Al Daayen Municipality’s Municipal Services Affairs Department, where all the internal streets and key areas were completely swept and cleaned. Earlier, similar campaigns were conducted by the MME’s department concerned at the Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, and Al Wakra municipalities, where all major areas were sanitised, in addition to all public facilities and parking lots.