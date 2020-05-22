During the holy month of Ramadan, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has provided charitable assistance for vulnerable families registered under its Humanitarian Services Fund, a social welfare programme funded mainly by the donations of benevolent Qataris.

In co-ordination with the government authorities concerned, QRCS helped 17 persons deeply in debt, by paying for their overdue liabilities, enabling them to restore their normal lives and be reassured of the future of their families, it said in a statement.

Radio shows were broadcast to raise funds for QRCS’s Ramadan projects as part of a generous initiative by HE Sheikh Khaled bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, general controller of Quran Radio from Qatar. The invitation was widely received by Qatari benevolent donors, the statement noted.

Another project supported by Qur’an Radio from Qatar is ‘Subsistence for Me’, a fundraising initiative to secure monthly subsidies for poor families. A total of 196 families have already been covered, in addition to 200 other families covered by the ‘Clothing & Feeding’ project, under which instant cash aid and food vouchers are given immediately to prone families.

During Ramadan, 4,500 poor families benefited from QRCS’s Ramadan seasonal projects, such as Zakat ul-Fitr, Eid Clothing, Ramadan Iftar and Ramadan Provisions. Also, 379 workers benefited from ‘Stand Together’, a development project to help expatriate workers, improve their living conditions and promote social integration.

Year to date, one-time cash aid has been given to 44 families under ‘Assistance for the Poor’, a project addressed to poor families with older persons, widows or female breadwinners, to enable them to pay for urgent liabilities such as home rents or Kahramaa bills for a certain period of time.

QRCS implemented the ‘Double Reward’ initiative, under which customers of LuLu Hypermarket can purchase food baskets, which are then donated to a poor person. Part of the value of the basket will go to another poor beneficiary.

In co-operation with Al Khebra Driving Academy, QRCS distributes 100 bread packages per day to vulnerable families affected by

the novel coronavirus restrictions in many districts of Doha. The distributions are planned to last until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to lessen its negative impact on low-income families, the statement adds.

QRCS welcomes donations via its website (www.qrcs.org.qa); SMS page (app.qrcs.org.qa/cov); bank transfer through QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003); hotlines (66666364 – 33998898); the QRCS headquarters in Old Salata, Corniche; the Training and Development Centre in Umm Al Seneem; or through donation collection agents at Al Meera, LuLu and Carrefour.