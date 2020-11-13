By Sports Reporter/Doha

The OCA Evaluation Committee visiting Qatar to assess its capabilities to host the 2030 Asian Games in Doha were given an extensive tour of the country’s state-of-the-art facilities.

The delegation, which is on a three-day visit, was also given an extensive lowdown on how Doha is uniquely positioned to deliver certainty, sustainability and excellence for the whole of Asia, at a time when it is needed most.

Doha’s plans to deliver a seamless, athlete-focused event with sustainability at its core.

The expert delegation saw first-hand how Doha’s tried and tested sports venues and medical facilities, which have catered for the world’s best athletes in the world’s biggest events, are ready to provide the ultimate Games experience in 2030.



The Evaluation Committee at the Aspetar.



The tour began at Al Bidda tower, home of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The delegation was presented with the Committee’s impressive sustainability strategy and commitment to delivering a carbon-neutral event, which will be leveraged by Doha 2030 to contribute to one of the most environmentally friendly Asian Games ever held.

The Evaluation Committee was then taken to the Aspire Dome before moving onto the world-leading Aspetar sports medicine hospital, the FIFA World Cup Al Bayt Stadium and the Lusail Arena, just some of the existing world class venues that feature in the Doha 2030 Games plan.

Presidents of the National Federations of gymnastics, athletics and table tennis, and the President of the Women’s Sport Committee joined the tour, meeting with promising young athletes, in a demonstration of the bid’s full support from all levels of the Qatar sports community. Among the athletes was squash player Abdulla al-Tamimi, who said, “I joined Aspire Academy as a junior in 2006, the year Doha last hosted the Asian Games. Thanks to the excellent coaching and state-of-the-art facilities I was able to work my way to become one of the top ranked squash players in the world.”

Doha 2030 CEO and QOC Secretary-General HE Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain outlined the importance of certainty and sustainability in the current climate:

“This year has been defined by uncertainty, which is why the sports movement needs certainty now more than ever. Doha 2030 can do more than just offer certainty, we can say with absolute confidence that we will deliver the excellence that OCA and Asia’s NOCs deserve, in a sustainable and responsible manner.

“We can say this because all of our proposed permanent venues already exist, and the majority of these world-class facilities have already successfully hosted many international or continental events. With this experience also comes knowledge in delivering the all-important Games-services that are critical to successfully staging major events. Our certainty of excellence, will allow us to focus our attention on minimising our impact on the environment and contributing to a stronger future for Asia before and after 2030.”

The Evaluation Committee also experienced the city’s ultra-modern Metro, which is part of Doha’s sophisticated transport network, promising average travel times at the Games of 20 to 30 minutes. The delegation was also given an insight into Doha’s wealth of history, culture and entertainment, which will ensure the Games is a celebration of Asia’s diversity and provide the perfect setting for the whole OCA family to relax and enjoy themselves.

Nada Mohamed Wafa, one of Qatar’s first female Olympians who competed at London 2012 and Rio 2016, presented to the Evaluation Committee how athletes have been placed at the forefront of Doha 2030’s plans.

Alongside world-class sports venues, Nada explained that the Athletes’ Village would be located in Lusail City, Qatar’s first and largest sustainable city, providing accessibility and unprecedented services.

“Doha 2030 is committed to ensuring our venues provide athletes with everything they need so they can compete at their best and inspire the next generation. We can already guarantee athletes and all participants – OCA Family, officials, media and spectators – an event experience like no other, because we have a proven track record in successfully staging major sports events.

“All permanent venues for the Games are in place and we have developed a Games plan that is compact, sustainable and puts athletes at its heart. This year, athletes have experienced disruption like never before, so it is vital that we offer them certainty of excellence, allowing them to focus on achieving their dreams.”