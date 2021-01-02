Doha Bank announced its intention to disclose the financial statements ending on December 31, 2020, on Monday 02/08/2021. It is worth noting that, during the third quarter of 2020, Doha Bank achieved a net profit of 772 million riyals, compared to 819 million Qatari riyals. For the same period in 2019, the bank was also able to make clear progress in improving the cost management process and optimizing the utilization of resources, as the operating cost during the period decreased by 3.3% compared to the same period last year.