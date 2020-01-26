Doha Bank has announced the launch of its loyalty programme, Doha Bank Entertainer, as part of its “continuous efforts to offer best-in-class banking services and benefits and to reward its loyal cardholders”.

The Doha Bank Entertainer app will give cardholders access to over 4,600 exclusive buy-one-get-one-free offers across Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. The programme is offered through a partnership with the region’s largest loyalty solutions provider, the Entertainer

business.

Braik Ali al-Marri, Chief Retail Banking officer, Doha Bank, said: “We are heavily invested in the digital future of Doha Bank whilst maintaining our commitment to excellence. As a leading financial institution, we continuously work to foster a brand that focuses on ensuring that the customers’ needs are always being met.

“Doha Bank Entertainer is a testament to our pioneering approach in understanding the power of customer rewards. It is specifically designed to provide exclusive and personalised benefits to help our customers get more from their personal lives and our brand.”

As part of Doha Bank Entertainer, members will have access to Entertainer Go, a mobile travel companion that redefines how companies engage with their customers while they visit their favourite destinations.

Entertainer Go provides travellers with day planners, city guides, and instant bookings of tours and attractions, as well as access to money saving vouchers from the best restaurants and spas in over 165 cities using their Doha Bank card. It also includes a closed membership booking engine that features discounts of up to 35-60% off in over 660,000 hotels worldwide.

“It’s very encouraging to see our business partner, Doha Bank, excited about the future of travel-based rewards and we are proud to include our travel product in their new loyalty programme.

“Enhancing customer experience is our top priority and the inclusion of travel rewards opens up a world of possibilities in terms of vacation planning and destination discovery for Doha Bank customers,” said Paul Hennessey, CEO, The Entertainer.

Doha Bank CEO Dr R Seetharaman said, “Digital transformation is in its truest form when it touches people in their daily lives and Doha Bank Entertainer is uniquely positioned to meet the consumers’ rapidly evolving expectations. Our collaboration with the Entertainer has resulted in a world-class product designed to ensure the highest degree of satisfaction for our digitally savvy customers.”

Doha Bank Entertainer is available on both Android and iOS and Doha Bank cardholders can enjoy it throughout Qatar and seven additional locations worldwide (Kuwait, Oman, the UK, South Africa, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong) along with access to the global travel product Entertainer Go.

Source:gulf-times.com