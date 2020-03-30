Doha Bank headquarters with lights switched off during Earth Hour.

Doha Bank has joined millions of entities and individuals around the globe in marking Earth Hour 2020 by switching lights off at its headquarters and branches on Saturday. The environmental initiative aims at raising awareness about climate change and promoting collective worldwide efforts to protect the nature.

Dr R Seetharaman, chief executive officer, Doha Bank, said that by taking part in environmental events and initiatives around the globe, Doha Bank remains committed to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and benefiting the society.

“Undoubtedly, the environmental cause is one of the primary priorities and responsibilities that we endeavour to dedicate our resources to serving and advocating at Doha Bank. Our celebration of the Earth Hour event is a conscious attempt to call people’s attention to the urgent threat against biodiversity and nature.

“Therefore, we should join efforts around the globe to conserve our ecosystem and the vital natural resources on our planet. At Doha Bank, we strive to promote environmental sustainability practices and green policies through adopting a variety of initiatives, such as Al Dana Green Run, ECO-School Programme, and Beach cleaning,” he said.

He added: “Environmental conservation is of a paramount importance to Doha Bank and our CSR objectives include reducing the carbon foot print on our planet in order to achieve an ecologically-sound world.”

It’s worth noting that Doha Bank’s eco-friendly measures and practices were acknowledged by multiple awards and accolades, such as the ‘Best Green Bank 2008 at the Industry Awards’ from Bankers Middle East, and the ‘Golden Peacock Global Award for Sustainability’ in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 ,2017, and 2018.