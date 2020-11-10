Doha Municipality’s General Control Section, in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior and the General Cleanliness Department carried out on an inspection campaign on Doha Corniche to curb the phenomenon of unlicensed street vendors.

The municipality has affirmed that such campaigns will go on across all the areas of Doha.

The General Control Section, in co-operation with the Mechanical Equipment Department, also completed a campaign to remove boats parked illegally on the sidewalks at Doha Corniche’s Al Bandar area, after notifying their owners.

Doha Municipality has urged boat owners not to park their vessels illegally, in violation of Cleanliness Law No. 18 of 2017.