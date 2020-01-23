Doha has become the cultural capital of the Middle East, thanks to the vision of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, and the Chairperson of Qatar Museums HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, said HRH Princess Beatrice of Orleans, Spain.

HRH Princess Beatrice of Orleans said this in Doha during the inauguration of the ‘Spanish Artists in Doha’ exhibition at Katara Building 47 on Monday. She said she was very pleased to be in Qatar for the exhibition hosted by Katara Cultural Village, adding: “It’s a marvelous opportunity for art lovers in Doha to view the works of a group of excellent artists from Spain.”

Those present on the inauguration included Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Foundation; Ambassador of Spain to Qatar HE Miss Belen Alfaro; HRH Princess Beatrice, President and Founder of Art & Culture Without Borders Foundation; Jose Vicente, Chairman, Chamber of Commerce of Spain, Qatar; a number of diplomats; members of the Spanish community; and guests.

The exhibition is being organised by Katara Cultural Village Foundation in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy in Qatar, Chamber of Commerce of Spain, Qatar Chapter and Art & Culture Without Borders (ACWB), a Spain-based foundation dedicated to using art as a common language to unite people of different backgrounds.

Some 65 works of 13 Spanish artists and Goodwill Ambassador and Qatari artist Hessa Kalla are on display at the exhibition, which is open to the public until January 30.

In his remarks on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said, “Katara believes that arts and culture are the best and safest way to communicate between cultures and people. Within this framework, the Cultural Village Katara is hosting the Spanish Art Exhibition in Doha, which emphasizes the strong cooperation and relations between Qatar and Spain and the ties between the two friendly peoples. Art is not only a visual or aesthetic experience but is also a cultural message conserving human connections.”

HE Miss Belen Alfaro thanked Katara Cultural Village for hosting the expo, one of the biggest single-country painting exhibitions in Qatar, and lauded the deep-rooted and strong bilateral relations between Qatar and Spain in several fields, especially in the important sector of arts and culture. She said Spain has a very important historical legacy of Islamic art and hoped this exhibition would contribute to bringing Spain further closer to Qatar.

“Art connects people

and serves as a platform for dialogue,” the Spanish envoy said.

Source:qatar-tribune.com