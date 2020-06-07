Opened in May 2019, the Doha Metro has been one of Qatar’s biggest success stories since the blockade began three years ago.

Qatar Rail’s prompt and decisive reaction to the blockade helped the company successfully mitigate its impact and overcome challenges.

The challenges that Qatar Rail faced in 2017 served only as a catalyst for adaptability and change. Accordingly, a task force was established to address issues related to the blockade. Qatar Rail worked closely with its supply chain and all parties involved to overcome the immediate impact of the blockade and to identify and avoid risks.

Qatar Rail supported its supply chain by agreeing to simplified procedures for Customs clearance for shipments. In addition, a number of manufacturing and assembly activities were moved to Qatar. This reduced pressure on the port, eliminated shipping risks and helped developed the local industry.

These steps helped Qatar Rail achieve a high rate of progress during the blockade period, enabling Qatar Rail to launch the Doha Metro service last year. Since then, the Metro has emerged as a favoured travel option for many – providing a fast, environment-friendly and convenient mode of transportation.

Supported by a strong network of feeder services, the Metro has been able to attract a growing number of users.