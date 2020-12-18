In celebrating Qatar National Day Friday, which will coincide with the final match of the Amir Cup 2020, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) urged Doha Metro customers to adhere to the precautionary measures aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

The Doha Metro is expected to see a large turnout from the public at stations at both events and therefore, advises passengers to pre-plan and leave extra time for their journey. To avoid crowding, the customers can benefit from metro’s journey pre-planning service through the Qatar Rail application or Doha Metro website and arrive at the station in advance of their planned departure time.

In light of Covid-19 guidelines, metro services are currently running at 30% capacity to enable social distancing. In preparation for the upcoming events, public access to stations will be arranged to avoid crowding at ticket vending machines, entry gates and train platforms.

Additionally, Qatar Rail recommends purchasing prepaid Standard Travel cards through approved sales outlets such as Al Meera, Lulu, Carrefour, Jumbo Electronics, Family Food Center and the talabat app.

Gold class cards are available through Gold Centres at all metro stations. These reusable cards provide a contactless payment service and help to limit touch points during the trip. customer can also recharge their card in advance of their journey, using their respective debit or credit cards via the website (qr.com.qa) or Qatar Rail application.

In co-operation with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Qatar Rail remains committed to implementing precautionary and operational measures, placing the safety of users as the top priority.

On entering the station, customers will be required to show their “Ehteraz” health status and adhere to temperature checks. Only individuals with green health and registering temperatures below 37.8C will be allowed to use the metro.

Moreover, it is mandatory for everyone to wear facemasks on entering the premises and throughout their journey. To this end, on-ground security and customer service staff will monitor compliance with all the measures closely. Any person failing to comply with the safety measures will not be permitted to enter and asked to leave.

Doha Metro also reminds customers to adhere to social distancing rules by following the instructional stickers located throughout the stations