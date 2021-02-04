The Doha Metro looks forward to welcoming the fans of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 ™, which is being hosted by the State of Qatar for the second time in a row. The tournament will be held between 4 and 11 February, and Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium and Education City Stadium are hosting their competitions and fans can go to Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Through the Riffa station on the green line, and Education City Stadium through the Education City station on the green line, and both stations are located a short walk from the stadiums, and it is expected that the Green Line from the Doha Metro will witness an enthusiastic sports atmosphere in light of the crowd’s turnout to go to the matches Therefore, passengers wishing to use the metro during these periods are advised to pre-plan their trips through the Qatar Rail application and the Doha Metro website, which provides the advantage of pre-flight planning so that passengers can head to the stations in advance of sufficient time to avoid congestion.

To ensure a smooth and safe transportation experience, Qatar Railways Company, Qatar Rail, urged metro users to adhere to the precautionary measures imposed to limit the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19, and informative posters have been placed for the fans of the matches to direct them and ensure the smooth movement of the fans while they are at the stations.

In this context, Mr. Ajlan Eid Al-Enezi, Head of the Strategy and Business Development Sector said, “The Doha Metro witnessed a remarkable turnout from the masses during the previous tournaments, as its stations are located close to the stadiums, and the metro is a convenient and economical means of transportation, and it is also an ideal option for transportation during events to avoid congestion. Traffic and search for situations and others, and during these events, we make double efforts to organize the movement of the masses and ensure the safety of all users while they are on the network, and added: These sporting events represent an important opportunity for us to test the operational readiness and preparations for the upcoming tournaments, especially the 2022 World Cup.

It is noteworthy that metro services are currently operating with a capacity of up to 30%, and the company will organize public access to stations to avoid congestion at ticket vending machines, entry gates and train platforms, and within the recommendations issued by the company about that, to purchase prepaid economic travel cards through outlets. Approved ones such as Al Meera, Lulu, Carrefour, Jumbo Electronics and the Family Food Center. The economy trip card can also be purchased through the Mart “Talabat” application. Gold class cards are available through designated sales places within all metro stations in the Golden Club offices.