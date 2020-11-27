Ali Al-Kuwari: Operating an autonomous vehicle in Msheireb Downtown Doha

Msheireb Properties, affiliated to the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and the leading sustainable real estate development company in Qatar, held the Doha Smart City Summit, via video conference technology, with the participation of representatives from the company, partner institutions, global smart cities and a number of experts and specialists, and the speakers showed in their speech the importance of smart cities For our current era and for future generations because of the assets and capabilities it possesses in dealing with various challenges, especially in times of the pandemic, in addition to its role in supporting sustainability and energy and water efficiency. The Heart of Doha, which will be put into operation upon completion of the full tests. This vehicle was developed by Air Lift and will form one of the important solutions for servicing Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Al Kuwari said in his opening speech: “Since its establishment, Msheireb Real Estate has undertaken the task of creating a fully sustainable and smart city. Our pioneering city has been Msheireb Downtown Doha, which is considered one of the smartest and most sustainable cities in Qatar, the region and the world. Smart cities are no longer a matter of choice, but rather. It has become a prevailing global trend adopted by countries and companies to keep pace with the requirements of the modern era, whether for individuals or companies, or even for institutions and government agencies.Smart cities have proven during the Corona pandemic their ability to meet the requirements of individuals and companies better than traditional cities, especially in the field of distance education and doing business from Home, delivery services that rely on robots and unmanned equipment. ” He added, “Msheireb Properties has adopted the concept of an autonomous vehicle, which can be used in many matters, especially in various delivery services, without the need for a driver.”

in turn, Her Excellency Reem Mohammed Al Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Society Development Affairs at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, said that the Covid 19 pandemic has forced many countries and institutions to accelerate their digital transformation strategy. And the State of Qatar launched the National Vision 2030 to transform Qatar into a smart country, an advanced society, as well as the transformation into an information society based on a knowledge economy, as Qatar occupies its position at the forefront of the digital world.

She pointed out that the Ministry launched the “TASMU” platform as a digital response to the national vision, as it harnesses technology to find applications of smart solutions. She added, “TASMU has worked during the time of the pandemic to accelerate health care solutions and, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, established a virtual platform for health consultations. It also worked on creating a precaution application, a smart solution that helps track the transmission chains of the virus.”

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Hassan Abdullah Al Thawadi, Secretary-General, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, indicated that Qatar was able, through proper work and planning, to overcome the various challenges associated with preparing for the FIFA World Cup. Al-Thawadi pointed out the importance of sustainability in preserving the environment, which was adopted in building facilities. Al Thawadi added in his speech, “We are working to provide a smart experience for visitors during the World Cup, from the moment they board the plane, arrive at Hamad Airport, transfer to the Doha Metro, book accommodation in Msheireb Downtown Doha and other headquarters, as well as move between stadiums,” stressing the importance of the fifth generation network. And smart initiatives in support of these goals.

Vodafone Qatar presented its experiences and investments in building the foundations of smart cities at the Doha Smart City Summit. During the virtual event, Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, CEO of Vodafone Qatar, delivered a keynote speech, and Mr. Mahdi Saad Al Hababi, Head of Business at Vodafone Qatar, participated in a panel discussion. During the summit, organized by Msheireb Properties, with support from Vodafone Qatar, the future of smart cities and their readiness were reviewed, especially in the post-pandemic world. The summit brought together experts and specialists from various fields to present and discuss pioneering technologies that will affect the real estate industry, and to re-examine the current concept of the city, through a series of talks and panel discussions.

Experts in the fields of digital technology, smart cities, and sustainability joined Mr. Mahdi Saad Al-Hababi in a panel discussion entitled “Innovation and Sustainability”, in which they explored the potential of digital innovations in transforming industries and enhancing sustainability. During his participation in the panel discussion, Al-Hababi said: “Digital technologies contribute In highlighting new opportunities, and has the potential to transform industrial sectors for the better. ” He presented successful examples of how Vodafone designed communication and Internet of things solutions to help key sectors, such as transportation, agriculture, sports, education, and others, achieve its goals. For more than a decade, Vodafone Qatar has been supporting the country in the process of becoming one of the smartest. Countries of the world by bringing the latest digital technologies, and continuing to work with pioneers and innovators to reimagine a better future.

The summit witnessed the participation of representatives from global smart cities, where Leonie van den Bocken, Director of the Amsterdam Smart City Program, was represented and spoke about the approach taken in the Dutch capital to be a smart city as a model for the city’s experiences in this field. Tan Boy Hong, chief engineer of the Land Transport Authority of Singapore, presented his city’s vision in finding smart solutions for transportation and how to overcome the various current challenges.

The summit witnessed panel discussions with the participation of experts and specialists to research important topics. The first session discussed the topic of cybersecurity in smart cities and the importance of adding digital intelligence to the lives of residents, while the second session addressed the topic of mobility and the use of self-driving vehicles and how smart cities present a new business model for transportation. The third session was held under the title “Innovation and Sustainability … From Lifestyle Transformation to Climate Change”, while the summit concluded with a special session on the readiness of smart cities to face a pandemic, how a city can withstand a complete closure, and the extent of the readiness of smart cities to deal with the pandemic and others. An

The Doha Smart City Summit was an important opportunity for industry leaders and information technology professionals to share ideas and research related topics, as it paved the way for developing a framework that defines future smart city directions.

This summit confirms the extent of Msheireb Properties’ commitment to adopting sustainability practices and smart cities and enhancing its position among global cities, as well as its efforts to support Qatar National Vision 2030 in achieving comprehensive sustainable development for the Qatari community, as well as strengthening Qatar’s position as a leading country in promoting meaningful partnerships that serve the communities. The summit has many local partners, including the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, and the Free Zones Authority in Qatar, with support from Vodafone Qatar.