The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), together with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), on Friday announced Doha as the venue for this year’s AFC Champions League single-leg final, which will be held on December 19.

As Doha prepares for hosting the East Asian matches of the Champions League starting in mid-November, AFC stressed that Qatar has met all the requirements to host the edition, QNA reported.

The West Asian matches were successfully completed in four stadiums across Doha from September 14 to October 3, with strict health measures in place.

AFC general secretary Dato Windsor John said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly made the decision on the venue for this year’s final more complex particularly in these uncertain times of travel and health restrictions.

“The safety and wellbeing of all participating clubs as well as the protection of all stakeholders has been crucial to the AFC. So, we must thank the Qatar Football Association and the Qatar local authorities and ministries for putting in place the necessary health measures and effective medical protocols.”

For his part, QFA secretary-general Mansoor Mohamed al-Ansari said: “Given the success of hosting the centralised West region matches in close collaboration with the AFC, and the preparation for the centralised East matches next month, we are confident that we will be able to deliver an outstanding AFC Champions League final.”

The AFC Champions League East region Group Stage will kick off on November 18, while the Round of 16 takes place on December 6 and 7. The Knockout Stage will commence with the quarter-finals on December 10 before the semi-final on December 13.