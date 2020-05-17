QNA/Doha

The domestic football competitions for 2019-2020 season will be completed between July 24 and August 26, Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced Sunday.

This announcement comes after the Covid-19 outbreak had earlier forced the suspension of all matches, to safeguard the members of the Qatari football family, QFA said in a statement Sunday.

QFA confirmed that the decision to play in the selected period was taken after consultation with authorities in the Ministry of Public Health by adopting preventive measures to keep all concerned personnel including players, staff, officials and referees safe. Last updated: May 17 2020 06:01 PM