17 December, 2020

Dominican Republic welcomes the holding of the Shura elections

By BenArmani -
12:11 AM, Wednesday, 16 December, 2020

Santo Domingo – Canal:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic welcomed the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, that the Shura Council elections will be held in October of next year.

This came during a meeting with HE Mr. Jose Julio Gomez, Deputy Minister of Foreign Relations for Bilateral Relations in the Dominican Republic, with Mr. Ali Saad Al-Mohannadi, Chargé d’Affaires ai at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Dominican Republic.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and issues of common concern.

 

