His Excellency Mr. Ali Sharif Al-Emadi, Minister of Finance, arrived in Cairo today, Tuesday, heading a delegation by a private plane from Doha on a visit to Egypt that would last for several hours, according to German News Agency.

The agency indicated that the Minister of Finance is the first official, and a Qatari plane crosses Saudi and Egyptian airspace directly from the Qatari capital since the June 2017 crisis.

The agency quoted informed sources that the Minister of Finance will participate during his visit to Egypt in the opening of the “St. Regis” Hotel on the Nile Corniche, owned by Qatari Diar, and then return this evening or early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, to Doha.

The Qatari Diar Company, which owns the St. Regis Hotel – which is located on the Nile Corniche in Cairo, in a privileged location between the Egyptian Museum and the Arab League building – has obtained an operating license and is preparing for the opening of the hotel. Years.

According to the agency, the project’s investments amount to more than $ 1.3 billion. The project includes two towers, with a total of 515 units, with a total area of ​​9,360 square meters.