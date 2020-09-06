Dr. Ahmed Rashad, a specialist in family medicine at Al Waab Health Center at the Primary Health Care Corporation, said that chronic diseases are diseases that last for long periods and develop slowly in general, and chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes are at the forefront of the main causes of death in various Around the world, as it stands behind 63% of all deaths, and the State of Qatar is one of the countries in which there are many chronic diseases, on top of which is diabetes, with a rate of up to 17% of all citizens.

He says that diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin, or when the body is unable to effectively use the insulin it produces, and insulin is a hormone that regulates the level of sugar in the blood. High blood sugar is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes, and over time it damages many body systems. In adults with diabetes, the risk of heart attacks and strokes increases by two or three times. Poor blood flow leads to nerve damage at the level of the feet, which increases the chances of developing foot ulcers and bacterial infection and the necessity of amputating the limbs at an end that no one wants, and one of the main reasons that lead to blindness, Diabetic retinopathy is a result of long-term accumulation of damage to the small blood vessels in the retina, and diabetes is one of the main causes of kidney failure as well.

Dr. Ahmad Rashad added that, on the other hand, simple measures related to lifestyle have proven effective in preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes and in helping to avoid or delaying its complications, including working to achieve and maintain a healthy weight by practicing physical activity K, i.e. at least 30 minutes of regular and moderate physical activity most days of the week, and eat a healthy diet while limiting sugars and saturated fats. Quitting smoking is also important to avoid complications, with the importance of maintaining the level of blood pressure within normal limits. As well as self-care of the patient by maintaining clean feet; Wearing appropriate shoes and regular examination of the feet by health professionals and screening for diabetic retinopathy annually with an ophthalmologist.

High blood pressure is a chronic disease that often accompanies diabetes. The danger of this disease is that most people with high blood pressure do not show any symptoms, although it may reach dangerous high levels, and some people with high blood pressure face problems such as: headache, shortness of breath, and nosebleeds, but these signs and symptoms only appear In the event of high blood pressure to a dangerous degree threatening a person’s life, cases of the disease may often be discovered when measuring the pressure as a routine part of a visit to the doctor. .