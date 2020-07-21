His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs met today with HE Mr. Khulousi Akar, Minister of Defense of the Turkish Republic, and His Excellency Mr. Fathi Pashaga, Libyan Minister of Interior, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

During the meeting, the latest developments on the international and regional arenas were reviewed, in particular the latest developments on the Libyan scene.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar’s ambassador to Libya, and Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Al-Awami, the Qatari military attache in Ankara.