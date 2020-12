His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, met today with His Excellency Lieutenant-General / Bahri / Samuel Papparo, Commander of the Naval Forces in the US Central Command in the Middle East.

During the meeting, they reviewed the existing military cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior armed forces officers.