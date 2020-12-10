His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Fattis Al-Marri, the United Nations’ regional attorney and general for combating corruption, confirmed in a special statement to Al-Sharq on the sidelines of the ceremony of handing over the award of His Highness Prince Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for excellence in fighting corruption that the fifth leg of the award of His Highness the Emir was held in Tunisia The state is of great importance that comes as it influences its surroundings, and when it is convinced of an idea or an issue, it goes beyond all limits to influence others, and whoever wants to know Tunisia more must read the ancient and modern history and it deserves to be the first Arab country in which this award is held.

His Excellency announced the signing of a bilateral action plan and a partnership agreement between the Tunisian National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center, based in Doha, which includes exchanging experiences, holding meetings between the two parties, and supporting the selection of two components in everything related to combating corruption.

The Attorney General said: The State of Qatar is serious about combating corruption by creating a state of law and institutions and by sending and enacting strict, strong and serious laws to strike every corrupt person with an iron hand in the event that his involvement in corruption cases is proven, this is at the local level, but at the international level, the award of His Highness The greatest evidence of cooperation with the United Nations to achieve the Millennium Goals, and in particular the sixteenth goal of sustainable development, on the grounds that development cannot be achieved in light of the rampant corruption that is a barrier to development.

He said, “Today’s date is considered by everyone, especially the Tunisian side, as planting a tree to fight corruption, and for our part we assign His Excellency the President of the National Anti-Corruption Commission to take care of this tree under the patronage of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Tunisia.” We in Qatar are all working under the directives of His Highness the Amir to spread this spirit. In the world, those who fight against corruption have chosen the bumpy road and the difficult path with conviction, knowing that the future of future generations will not be secure unless there is a real war on corruption, so if corruption erodes in the economy of any country, it can be considered finished regardless of its economic strength.

As for the upcoming stations for this award, he stated that every year the selection is made for the host country under the direction of His Highness the Emir, to follow the criteria set in partnership with the United Nations, as this award cannot be held in a country that is not convinced of anti-corruption issues or a corrupt country and those who do it are corrupt. He said that he believes that the presence of His Excellency President Qais Said at the head of power in Tunisia is a great motivation to work with Tunisia and a catalyst for there to be joint work between the State of Qatar, the United Nations and Tunisia in the issues of fighting corruption, and said that Tunisia deserves, after all the effort and the effort, to stand on its feet. And everyone will sympathize with it, whether it is at the level of the State of Qatar or the United Nations, especially the honorable ones, because Tunisia at this stage does not need anyone but the honorable.

For his part, the head of the Tunisian National Anti-Corruption Commission, Imad Boukhreiss, told Al-Sharq in response to a question about the challenges that await the commission in the future to combat corruption, especially the recovery of stolen funds: The commission is certain of the exceptional efforts it must do, pointing out that the commission It will work on networking databases in all ministries and to develop special software that relies on artificial intelligence to reach the result that everyone expects to achieve the Authority’s goals related mainly to fighting corruption.

For his part, Judge Hatem Fouad Ali, representative of the Gulf region at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime of the Gulf Cooperation Council, told Al-Sharq that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the incubator of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which it represents, is honored to partner with the State of Qatar in support of international efforts This award aims to shed light on the heroes of the war on corruption and the champions of transparency and integrity in the world through this award launched by His Highness.

On behalf of the office, the representative of the United Nations office thanked His Excellency the Tunisian president for hosting the award, noting the efforts of Tunisia, which hosted the ceremony despite the obstacles and dangers of the Covid-19 epidemic, and referred to the special efforts made on this occasion that gave the ceremony a special elegance and gave the international community an opportunity to highlight Spotlight on award winners during the world’s celebration of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

On this occasion, he also thanked the partners of the Anti-Corruption and Rule of Law Center in Qatar for this award, which he considered would support the United Nations in its global efforts to implement the convention, combat corruption, and support integrity and transparency.

He said that there are relentless efforts being made by governments and political leaders in the Arab region and the General Secretariat of this agreement is comfortable with that, and that all countries and leaders know that the war is great and prolonged in fighting corruption and the road is still long, and he considered that what increases reassurance in these matters is that all Arab countries It has a law, body, or strategy to combat corruption, pointing out that reaching the summit is still a long way off, but the United Nations’s pursuit of the region through its support and cooperation with them through its office on drugs and crime would contribute to reaching the Arab region to what it aspires to.