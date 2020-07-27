The Ministry of Health announced today the start of the third phase of the plan to lift the restrictions imposed due to the Corona virus “Covid 19” tomorrow, Tuesday, 28 July, after it was scheduled to start on Saturday, August 1, in light of the positive indicators that show Qatar’s success in dealing with the pandemic.

On traveling abroad, Dr. Abdullatif Al-Khal, Head of the National Strategic Group to Address Corona Virus and Head of the Department of Communicable Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation, advised during a press conference this evening not to travel this year and spend the summer vacation inside the country.

He explained that “the exit of a person from his original environment loses him control over the external environment and makes him vulnerable to infection, especially the elderly and the chronically ill.”

He added, “If this step must be taken, then the person must, before traveling, search for countries with low risks and make sure of the quarantine requirements. During travel, the person must take preventive measures throughout the period of his presence outside the country, maintain public cleanliness, wash hands, purify the residence rooms, and reduce the presence in Crowded areas and closed places as much as possible, and before returning it is recommended to perform a BCR examination to reduce the procedures inside Doha International Airport.

With the approaching of Eid Al-Adha, which comes a few days after the start of the third stage of the lifting of the restrictions plan, Dr. Al-Khalil stressed the need to take all preventive measures during the coming period, and strict commitment to all necessary measures and precautions during the performance of prayers, social visits, shopping and mixing, while following strict precautions when Visiting the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and reducing visits and gatherings periods as possible.

Dr. Abdullatif Al-Khal explained that the small number of infected people and the decline of the virus “confirm that we are moving in the right direction and reflects the efforts of the state and the Ministry of Public Health and the cooperation of community members by following precautionary measures and health guidelines,” noting that if the situation continues in this manner, the virus will be eliminated.

He stressed that in the case of indolence and failure to adhere to health guidelines, the virus will return followed by high incidence of infection “especially as we are heading towards an important religious and social occasion, which is the blessed Eid Al-Adha”, noting that the return of the disease in the form of a second wave is related to individuals following the instructions, especially that the virus will not occur Eliminating it permanently, therefore the state is striving to obtain the vaccinations as soon as they are available commercially.