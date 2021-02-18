His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with His Excellency Mr. Saad Hariri, Head of Government in charge of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations, especially in economic affairs, in addition to issues of common concern.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar’s continued support for the brothers in Lebanon for the sake of development and prosperity.

For his part, the Lebanese Prime Minister-designate congratulated the State of Qatar on the Gulf reconciliation.