In his speech to Al Sharq, businessman Mr. Hashem Al-Awadi said: Qatari investors increased interest in the Turkish market during the past period, by launching many projects interested in various sectors, estimating that the volume of investments in Istanbul, Ankara and other cities will increase by 70% if compared to what it was The situation in the same period last year, pointing out that the current crisis that the world is going through at the present time due to the outbreak of the Corona virus emerging in most countries, played a negative role at the level of the movement of Qatari businessmen in Turkey, which led to the obstruction of many projects that you will see The light without any doubt with the disappearance of the epidemic “Covid 19″And the return of the situation to what it was in the previous period, stressing that the return of flights to Istanbul International Airport will restore movement again, which will open the doors for more Qatari investments in Turkey in the next few months, especially with the assumption put forward by the Turkish market at the present time .

Al-Awadi revealed that the sectors of tourism, real estate and agriculture, in addition to the food and tourism industries, are among the most powerful areas in which the presence of Qatari capital exists, especially real estate, which receives special attention from Qatari investors in view of many data, in the forefront of which is the decline in the price of apartments and villas. In Turkey compared to other cities in the world, with an increase in demand for it, especially citizens of Gulf countries such as Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman, which increases the profitability of work in this sector for businessmen coming from Doha, expecting the success of the Qatari businessmen in resolving more deals in Turkish market in the coming period.

For his part, businessman Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Emadi confirmed the increase in the volume of Qatari investments in the Turkish market during the last stage, which he discovered through his permanent activity in the Turkish market within a group of sectors, particularly real estate and agriculture, which have become considered one of the most attractive areas for Qatari capital in Turkey, particularly in the past two years, which witnessed the acquisition by Qataris of many farms in Istanbul and other Turkish cities, pointing to the most important points that contributed to the choice of agriculture to launch country projects in Turkey, based on the facilities provided by the Turkish government to Qatari investors, in addition to Land quality, high fertility, and availability of cheap labor compared to its counterpart in Doha, without forgetting the favorable climate that contributes to providing annual and not seasonal products for Turkish farms in large quantities.

Al Emadi added, declaring that Turkey’s strategic location and proximity to Europe increased the interest of Qatari investors in the agricultural sector in Istanbul, as it is a distinctive crossing point to enter these products to the old continent, which is characterized by a very large consumer market, with the possibility of transferring them to Doha quite easily by relying on freight planes, in the event Registering any shortage in the local market for vegetables and fruits in the country, which undoubtedly raises the level of profits of Qatari projects in Turkey, not to mention other benefits that can be gained by real estate investments, saying that the price of the apartment in Turkey may equal half of its value in Qatar and the practice Trade in this field in Turkey guarantees big profits for investors, calling on Qatari businessmen to approach the Turkish market in the next stage and look for entering into partnerships with the Qatari companies investing there, which give them the ability to benefit materially through managing projects and distributing profits.

in turn, between the businessman, Mohamed Al Nabet, that the direction of Qatari investors towards launching projects in Turkey is due to many important data, which made Ankara the most appropriate place for Qatari projects, based on the great facilities provided by the responsible authorities in Turkey to Qatari businessmen by virtue of the good relations that It binds the governments of the two countries and its permanent work to strengthen trade and economic ties between Ankara and Doha, which clearly came to fruition during the last stage that saw an increase in the number of Turkish companies operating in the country, with significant increases in the size of Qatari investments in Turkey, from The path of launching many projects in various sectors, especially tourism and agriculture, as well as real estate.

The plant emphasized that the facilities provided are not the only incentive for Qatari investors to have a strong presence in the Turkish market, adding to it the value of the property declining compared to the rest of the world, as well as its availability on high-quality agricultural lands that allow the production of all crops on an annual, not seasonal and only basis, in addition to that The cheap manpower to manage the various projects, without forgetting its location near Europe, which makes it fertile ground for investment and a transit for Qatari products towards the old continent, calling on the Qatari businessmen to get acquainted with the Turkish market and the huge investment opportunities that it offers in all sectors, with a view to seizing it and benefiting from it in a way that Supports the national economy and is in line with Qatar’s vision for the year 2030, which is based mainly on diversification of income sources and not relying solely on LNG revenues, especially as Turkey succeeded during the Corona crisis in confirming its strength and the resilience of its economy, waiting for the continued interest of Qatari businessmen toInvesting in Turkey in the coming years.