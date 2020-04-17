With the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) marching ahead with the development works, the East Industrial Street Extension Upgrade Project will be completed by mid 2020. As per information received by Gulf Times, Ashghal has completed more than 92% of the project.

The project is a vital link for road users coming from southern areas such as Mesaieed, Al Wakrah and Al Wukair and help them directly reach the Industrial Area and up to Salwa Road and Al Furousiya Street to Al Rayyan and Al Gharrafa.



Another newly opened intersection as part of the East Industrial Street Extension Upgrade Project

It’s located between East Street 33 Interchange and Aba Al Seleel Interchange on G-Ring Road with a length of 2.5km and it integrates with other important projects such as G-Ring Road, Hamad Port Road and Industrial Area Road, Salwa Road and Al Furousiya Street which connects the south of the country with Doha west directly without the need to pass from the heart of Doha.

The project enhances movement of products and goods between Hamad Port or Hamad International Airport and the Industrial Area as well as many surrounding economic facilities such as the Asian Town, commercial centres, Free Zone and others.

Project works included expanding the road, which consisted of two lanes in each direction, to three and four lanes in each direction, development of the existing roundabout and constructing three traffic interchanges. More than 12,000 vehicles per hour are accommodated in both directions.

Upon completion, the project provides pedestrian and cycle paths of approximately 10km as well as a pedestrian tunnel that facilitates transportation between Asian Town and Industrial Area.

The project also includes afforestation and landscape works. Landscaping works were carried by using solid materials such as gravel amounted to 116,000sqm. Landscaping area includes trees, shrubs, flowers and herbs with space to 77,000sqm. The project also includes landscaping and an irrigation network for all landscaping sites.

Ashghal recently opened two new intersections on Industrial Area Streets 41 and 1110 and the South Collector Road on East Industrial Street. The opening of the signalised junction linking Street 41 with East Industrial Street streamlines movement towards Industrial Area from Industrial Area Road and Salwa Road especially after upgrading 180m of Street 41.

The other signal-controlled intersection connecting Street 1110 with the East Industrial Street enhances traffic in the area particularly from East 33 Interchange on Industrial Area Road towards Aba Seleel Interchange on G Ring Road.

The two new intersections serve as major access points under the main bridge, linking Industrial Area and its local roads directly with East Industrial Street, Industrial Area Road and G Ring Road along with Asian Town, Labour City and key and vital businesses and facilities around.

The South Service Road also enhances traffic between the Hamad Port Road, G-Ring Road, the Industrial Area Road heading towards Salwa Road and Furousiya Street.