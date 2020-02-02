QatarDebate Centre (QD), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), recently organised the 3rd Qatar Universities Debate League in English as well as a public debate, at the Student Centre, Education City, with a total of 20 participating teams representing six institutions.

The participants debated around three motions during the tournament. The topics of the tournament were: “ This house would ban lifestyle clauses in marriage contracts”; “This house believes that Iraq would have been better off had it been partitioned into 3 separate states at the beginning of the post-Saddam era” and “This house believes that parents from minority communities should raise their children to be selfish.”

The debating teams represented College of North Atlantic Qatar, Doha Institute, Georgetown University in Qatar, Northwestern University Qatar, Qatar University, and Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar.

Georgetown University in Qatar ranked top in the league followed by Qatar University and Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar.

QatarDebate also organised a public debate in collaboration with the “National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons’ (NCPW)” on the sidelines of the 3rd Qatar Universities Debate League between the top four teams of the tournament on the topic, “This house believes regional agreements for nuclear non-proliferation are more effective than global agreements.”

